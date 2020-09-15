Apple OS Updates Coming September 16 for iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches

With Apple’s “Time Flies” event now behind us, you can now look forward to the next big thing from the company—software updates with new features! Apple will start rolling out iOS 14, iPadOS 14, WatchOS 7 and Apple tvOS updates on September 16 to your devices. That is, if your devices are eligible for the updates.

The New iOS 14 Gets Widgets and More

iPhone users will now be able to enjoy widgets on their devices—for photos, music, fitness, and other apps—thanks to iOS 14. The update will also allow picture-in-picture mode, which you have already been able to enjoy on your iPad. You’ll also get App Library, to gather apps together in groups.

You Can Scribble with iPadOS 14

iPad users now have more functionality for Apple Pencil, with a Scribble feature that allows for handwriting in any text field across the operating system, and automatic conversion to text. The update doesn’t give users full control over widget placement on the home screen, but more native apps are adding expanded menu options for you to access.

Both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 promise upgraded experiences for Messages and Maps, with streamlined notifications and privacy enhancements. And naturally, Apple’s latest iPads will be set for iPadOs 14.

Your Whole Family Will Enjoy WatchOS 7

WatchOS includes features like family setup, new watch faces, better sleep tracking, new fitness features including cycling tracking, handwashing help, Siri updates for translation and shortcuts, and new hearing health alerts. Family setup looks to be the most transformative of these features, letting you set up children’s watches without them having an iPhone themselves.

Xbox Controller Support Comes to tvOS 14

tvOS 14 brings new features to buff up multi-user support, including achievements and quick resume. Also included is support for Microsoft controllers, picture in picture, and smart home camera feeds.

For more details on what’s new, check out our siter site How-To Geek’s coverage.