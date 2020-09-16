Razer Kishi for iPhone Now Available, Even If Streaming Games Aren’t

A few months ago we reviewed the Razer Kishi, a sweet little Android controller made in association with GameVice. It’s particularly notable now that streaming game services like Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass are exploding…which makes it particularly sad that the Kishi is now on the iPhone, where such services are notable by their absence.

Still, the Kishi is great, and it’s great that it’s now available for the iPhone for a myriad of mobile games and ports. It includes all of the standard inputs of a typical console controller, including the often-elusive L3 and R3 stick click buttons, and its direct Lightning connection means it needs neither a battery nor Bluetooth.

It’s also surprisingly portable for a controller so comfy, as it collapses down into about the size of a computer mouse. If you need a charge boost while playing, there’s a secondary Lightning port on the controller itself.

The iPhone version of the Kishi is pricier than the Android version at $100. Also note that, because it’s using a direct connector, it’s not compatible with iPads or other gadgets. It works with iPhones from the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max all the way back to the iPhone 6 Plus. You can order one now.