Shoot Big With Fujifilm’s New Instax Square SQ1, Available This October

Sure, the Instax Mini is fun, but have you ever shot large-format instant film? Fujifilm’s newest camera, the Instax Square SQ1, shoots instant photos 1.5 times the size of its Instax Mini counterparts. With its modern design, simple controls, and $120 price tag, the Instax Square SQ1 is a certified classic when it launches this October.

The Instax Square SQ1 shows a lot of restraint. It doesn’t have any unnecessary features like Bluetooth pairing or a digital display—just an old-fashioned viewfinder, an always-on flash, a shutter button, and a window that tells you how many exposures are left. You can also twist the lens of the camera to enter selfie mode (which has a shorter focus range than the standard photo mode).

To coincide with the release of the SQ1, Fujifilm is releasing rainbow and monochrome versions of the Instax Square film later this year. A 10-pack of the fancy new Instax Square film costs $15, while the standard Instax Square film costs just $10 for a 10-pack.

Of course, you don’t have to wait until the SQ1’s October launch to shoot large format instant film. Fujifilm’s last large-format instant camera, the Instax Square SQ6, is available for just $85. It uses the same film as the new SQ1, although it doesn’t have the same colorful design or one-touch selfie mode. (The old SQ6 cost $130 when it launched in 2018.)