The GoPro Hero9 Black Adds A Front Facing Display For Action-Packed Selfies

Action Cameras are slowly getting more powerful, and that occasionally requires a bump in size. So while the $449.99 GoPro Hero9 sports a bigger body, that’s overall a good thing. Because now it has a bigger battery, a higher resolution lens, and a front-facing display.

It’s the obvious issue with any “regular” camera where you may want to talk to your audience. How do you know your face is in lens while you’re recording? The GoPro Hero9 solves that problem with a 1.4-inch front-facing color display to see yourself while you record.

But that’s not the only improvement. Thanks to the bigger footprint, GoPro increased the traditional rear-display size to 2.27 inches, and you get touch-zoom.

You also get a bigger battery, increasing from 1,220 to 1,720 mAhs, and the Hero9 brings back the removable lens last seen in the Hero7. And now you can record in 5K at 30 frames per second, or take 20-megapixel photos.

If you’ve ever purchased a GoPro before, you’re likely familiar with the company’s wasteful plastic packaging. But that’s a thing of the past: the Hero9 comes in a reusable travel case you can take with you. GoPro promises the reuseable case will come to all cameras by the end of 2021.

You can buy the Hero9 right now for $499.99 at GoPro’s website. If you pick up a $50 year-long GoPro Plus subscription today, that will drop the camera price to $349.98. Anyone already subscribed gets that deal. You can also grab the $100 Max Lens mod to increase the camera’s stabilization and field-of-view.