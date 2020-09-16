Garmin’s New Forerunner 745 Smartwatch is Great for Triathletes

Today, Garmin announced the newest member of its smartwatch line: the Forerunner 745. The beautiful watch is designed specifically for triathletes, with tailored features for running, swimming, and cycling to better help the athletes “chase new personal records.”

In the press release, Garmin stated that “the Forerunner 745 will monitor stats and analyze data to help athletes reach their goals.” The watch features preloaded activity profiles (including ones for triathlons, track running, and pool swimming). This makes it easy for athletes to efficiently track progress and switch between activities with the press of a button. The release of the watch comes at a perfect time, when athletes have more time than ever before to focus on training.

The 745 is the successor to the Forerunner 735XT, and has additional features to help triathletes train more effectively. It’s just as obsessed with stat tracking as you are, and lets you monitor training load, VO2 max, S02, abnormal HR, and more at a glance. Battery life on the 745 is decent, with up to 7 days of battery life in standard smartwatch mode, up to 6 hours for GPS mode with music, up to 16 hours in GPS mode without music, and up to 21 hours in UltraTrac mode.

It offers daily workout suggestions, suggests recovery time between your training sessions, and is resistant to water, sweat, and bumpy bike rides. There’s even a Race Predictor feature that factors in your training history and fitness level to show you your predicted finish time. This tool also lets you set a goal based on that time to help you work towards your ideal finish time.

The Forerunner 745 also tracks your heart rate, exercise volume, cycling power, running dynamics, and other features. Its access to Multi-GNSS means you’ll have access to navigation satellites even when you’re training in challenging far-flung environments. The watch has a few other features that you can use when you’re not training, like Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and the ability to sync and play your favorite music.

The watch is now available to buy on Garmin’s website for $499.99. It comes in four colors—black, neo tropic, magma red, and whitestone— and is perfect for wearing both in and out of your training sessions.