The Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset is Cheaper, Lighter, and More Powerful Than Ever

Today, Facebook unveiled the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality (VR) headset. It’s a followup to the original Oculus Quest and improves nearly every facet. It’s lighter, cheaper, and more powerful than the original.

But that’s not all that the Oculus Quest 2 has going for it. For the update, the company moved to a single display panel instead of the original’s dual-panel. It also runs at a higher resolution, at 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye and a 90 Hz refresh rate.

Facebook didn’t stop there. The Oculus Quest 2 is more powerful, thanks to an increase to 6 GBs of RAM and a new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor. It’s 10% lighter than the Oculus Quest 1, and comes with redesigned controllers with better haptic feedback and ergonomics.

During today’s Facebook Connect, the company also detailed a new fitness effort. The Oculus Quest 2 will track your fitness efforts across multiple games and compile the data in one dashboard. You can set goals, and more. Oculus Move will come to the original Oculus Quest as well, and the feature will roll out gradually througout the year.

Despite all the improvements, Facebook found a way to lower the price. The Oculus Quest starts at $299, a full $100 than the original, for a 64 GB model. You can step up to 256 GBs of storage for $399. Preorders open today, and the VR headset ships on October 13.