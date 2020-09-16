X
Popular Searches

The PlayStation 5 Will Be Available on November 12th Starting at $399

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Two PS5 units, with pricing next to them.
Sony

Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 Showcase started with the usual previews of upcoming games, from OddWorld Soulstorm to Demon Souls. But anyone patient enough to wait until the end of the stream got a reward—pricing and a release date. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost $399, and the standard edition will cost $499. Both release on November 12.

For comparison, the Xbox Series S will cost $299, and the Xbox Series X will cost $499. That puts the “standard edition” of each next-generation model on square footing. Microsoft has the edge on pricing for the lower-tiers, and through a payments program, but Sony retains the lead in exclusives.

For instance, on the day launch, PS5 owners who also subscribe to PlayStation Plus get a grabbag of free games to download immediately. Those games include God of War 5BloodborneMonster Hunter WorldFinal Fantasy XVFallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Ratchet & ClankDays GoneUntil DawnDetroit Become HumanBattlefield 1Infamous Second SonBatman Arkham KnightThe Last GuardianThe Last of Us RemasteredPersona 5, and Resident Evil Biohazard.

If that, pricing and a release date wasn’t enough to brag about, Sony had one more tease for you. At the very last moment, it played a short clip letting us know that God of War Ragnorok is coming.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital edition will release on November 12, just two days after the latest Xbox consoles.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular