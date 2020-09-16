The PlayStation 5 Will Be Available on November 12th Starting at $399

Sony’s latest PlayStation 5 Showcase started with the usual previews of upcoming games, from OddWorld Soulstorm to Demon Souls. But anyone patient enough to wait until the end of the stream got a reward—pricing and a release date. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost $399, and the standard edition will cost $499. Both release on November 12.

For comparison, the Xbox Series S will cost $299, and the Xbox Series X will cost $499. That puts the “standard edition” of each next-generation model on square footing. Microsoft has the edge on pricing for the lower-tiers, and through a payments program, but Sony retains the lead in exclusives.

For instance, on the day launch, PS5 owners who also subscribe to PlayStation Plus get a grabbag of free games to download immediately. Those games include God of War 5, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter World, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit Become Human, Battlefield 1, Infamous Second Son, Batman Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil Biohazard.

If that, pricing and a release date wasn’t enough to brag about, Sony had one more tease for you. At the very last moment, it played a short clip letting us know that God of War Ragnorok is coming.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital edition will release on November 12, just two days after the latest Xbox consoles.