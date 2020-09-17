Arcade1Up’s Latest $399 Cabinet Features SEGA Games For the First Time

Arcade1Up specializes in turning the arcades you grew up with and loved into machines you can bring home. The latest entry is no exception, and for the first time, features a roster of SEGA games, including Golden Axe. You can order the $399 arcade cabinet right now from Arcade1UP.

The Golden Axe cabinet takes the lessons Arcade1Up mastered with its predecessors. Like the most recent wave of machines, the machine comes with a 17-inch LCD screen, a custom riser, and a lit marquee.

You also get enough controls for four-players, a clear deck protector to keep your artwork looking good, and volume controls.

The cabinet comes with five games, Golden Axe, Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder, Shinobi, Altered Beast, and Wrestle War. You can order the cabinet today directly from Arcade1Up.