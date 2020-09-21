Which Apple Watch Should You Buy?

Apple now sells an Apple Watch at every price point. There’s the cutting-edge Series 6 Watch, the new and affordable Apple Watch SE, and the bargain-bin Apple Watch Series 3. But aside from their price tags, what’s the difference between these Apple Watch models? And which one should you buy for yourself, a friend, or a family member?

A Quick Overview: Series 6, SE, and Series 3

Before we get into the weeds, let’s do a quick overview of the Apple Watch Series 6, SE, and Series 3. These are the three wearables currently offered by Apple, and all three of them offer the fitness, health, and communication features that you expect from an Apple Watch. They’re available in GPS or LTE varieties, although cellular-connected Apple Watches (which are useful when you exercise without your iPhone) cost $50 extra. They’re all also water resistant and feature the digital crown.

So how are the Series 6, SE, and Series 3 Watch different from one another? Here are their special features, along with their basic pricing:

Apple Watch Series 6 ($400) Highest Resolution Always-On Display Blood Oxygen Sensor Always-On Altimeter (Measures Altitude) Heart Sensor with ECG and Irregular Heart Rate Notifications, SP02 readings Fall Detection and Emergency SOS Faster Charging Family Setup Support

Apple Watch SE ($280) Highest Resolution Display Always-On Altimeter (Measures Altitude) Heart Sensor with Irregular Heart Rate Notifications Fall Detection and Emergency SOS Family Setup Support

Apple Watch Series 3 ($200) Heart Sensor with Irregular Heart Rate Notifications Emergency SOS Runs the Latest Version of watchOS



Now that we’ve covered the stand-out features for each Apple Watch, let’s go over some of their biggest selling points. You’ll find that the Series 6, SE, and Series 3 Watch all feature a modern design with fantastic health and communication tools, but you have to spend a bit extra to get some of the flashiest newest features.

Design Options: Colors, Watch Faces, and Watch Bands

Let’s start with style. Even the cheapest Apple Watch Series 3 looks cool and modern, thanks to Apple’s forward-thinking design and digital watch face support. And while the Series 3 has a smaller lower-resolution display than its successors (with the option for a 38mm or 42mm size), it still fits Apple’s flashy new 40mm- and 44mm-sized watch bands.

The only problem with the older Apple Watch Series 3, aside from its smaller display, is that it’s about a millimeter thicker than the new Series 6 and SE watches. It also comes in only aluminum and black aluminum shells, while Apple’s highest-end wearable is available in gold, red, and navy colors.

Unfortunately, the new SE lacks the red and navy color options. It also lacks the always-on display of the Series 6 Watch, which makes you look cool and allows you to quickly glance at your Apple Watch as if its an old-fashioned wristwatch. Otherwise, it’s visually identical to the new Series 6 Watch.

Fitness and Health Tracking: Pay Extra for Specialized Features

Health and fitness features are the great dividing point between the Series 6, SE, and Series 3 Apple Watch. As you can imagine, the expensive Apple Watch Series 6 has the most health and fitness features, including an ECG scanner and a blood oxygen sensor. But are those features with the extra money?

For most people, the cheaper Apple Watch SE and Series 3 offer plenty of health and fitness features. They can count your steps, track your sleep, and alert you if your heart rate goes out of wack. The cheaper Apple Watches can also send out SOS alerts and run apps like Spotify or Apple Maps. Of course, only the SE and the costly Series 6 Watch include fall detection, and the Series 6’s always-on display may appeal to some outdoor fitness geeks.

Now’s a good time to think about display size. If you plan to spend a lot of time monitoring your health or checking your steps from the Apple Watch, then you may want to opt for the SE or Series 6 devices, which come in 40mm and 44mm form-factors.

On the other hand, you might want to go for the smaller and cheaper Series 3 Watch if you plan to pay extra for cellular support as it’ll help offset the cost. An LTE Apple Watch can play music or give directions while disconnected from your iPhone, which is handy if you’re a runner or bicyclist.

What About the Series 4 and Series 5?

With all this talk of the Series 3 Watch, you can’t help but ask what happened to the older models—Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5. Well, they’re discontinued! Production for the Series 4 Watch ended with the launch of its successor, as the products look nearly identical and are only slightly different from one another. Now the Series 5 Watch is going through the same process, but it may be worth buying if you can find it on sale.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is about the same price as the new Apple Watch SE, despite the fact that it has an always-on display and the ability to perform ECGs. It’s missing the Apple Watch SE’s always-on altimeter and the Series 6’s blood oxygen sensor, but it’s still a fantastic product that works with new Apple Watch bands.