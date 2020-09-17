X
Popular Searches

Verizon’s New Connected Device Unlimited Plan Doubles Your Premium Data

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
A man looking at an LTE smartwatch.
Verizon

Verizon Wireless already offers two data plans connected devices, like hotspots and tablets, and it just increased that to three with a new $30 Unlimited Plus plan. Unlike the (still available) Unlimited Plan, it nets you access to 5G, and it doubles your Premium Data limit to 30 GBs. And if you have an LTE smartwatch, Verizon simplified your options.

To take advantage of Verizon’s 5G service, you’ll need both a compatible device and coverage in your area. But unlike 4G LTE coverage, you won’t have a premium data limit. What’s premium data? Good question.

While Verizon touts its connected device places as “Unlimited 4G LTE” it’s not saying you’ll get all the 4G LTE speeds you want. The standard $20 a month Unlimited plan includes 15 GBs of “Premium Data,” and once you go over it, you’ll potentially hit a soft cap. You won’t get charged an overage, but Verizon may slow your speeds during congestion.

By stepping up to Unlimited Plus, you get truly unlimited 5G, and 30 GBs of Premium Data on 4G LTE. You might avoid throttling with that higher soft cap. Current Unlimited plan subscribers can step up to Unlimited Plus.

If you have an LTE smartwatch, your plans are now simpler as well. Whether you want to give the smartwatch its own phone number or share your number from your smartphone, it will now cost $10 a month to get your smartwatch going. That’s a price drop, and the plans are eligible for use with the latest smartwatches on the market.

Verizon Wireless says you can sign up for the plans starting today at its site.

Source: Verizon Wireless

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular