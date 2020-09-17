Verizon’s New Connected Device Unlimited Plan Doubles Your Premium Data

Verizon Wireless already offers two data plans connected devices, like hotspots and tablets, and it just increased that to three with a new $30 Unlimited Plus plan. Unlike the (still available) Unlimited Plan, it nets you access to 5G, and it doubles your Premium Data limit to 30 GBs. And if you have an LTE smartwatch, Verizon simplified your options.

To take advantage of Verizon’s 5G service, you’ll need both a compatible device and coverage in your area. But unlike 4G LTE coverage, you won’t have a premium data limit. What’s premium data? Good question.

While Verizon touts its connected device places as “Unlimited 4G LTE” it’s not saying you’ll get all the 4G LTE speeds you want. The standard $20 a month Unlimited plan includes 15 GBs of “Premium Data,” and once you go over it, you’ll potentially hit a soft cap. You won’t get charged an overage, but Verizon may slow your speeds during congestion.

By stepping up to Unlimited Plus, you get truly unlimited 5G, and 30 GBs of Premium Data on 4G LTE. You might avoid throttling with that higher soft cap. Current Unlimited plan subscribers can step up to Unlimited Plus.

If you have an LTE smartwatch, your plans are now simpler as well. Whether you want to give the smartwatch its own phone number or share your number from your smartphone, it will now cost $10 a month to get your smartwatch going. That’s a price drop, and the plans are eligible for use with the latest smartwatches on the market.

Verizon Wireless says you can sign up for the plans starting today at its site.