Get $100 off The Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon and Walmart

With the new Apple Watch Series 6 announced yesterday (which starts at $399), now is the time to snag a terrific deal on the Series 5 version of the watch. It’s currently on sale for just $329 at both Amazon and Walmart, in the 44 mm size with the gold aluminum case and pink sand sport band.

The Series 5 offers most of what the newer Series 6 does, like a heart rate sensor, an always-on display, and a built-in speaker and microphone. It also boasts Wi-Fi, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and is water resistant up to 50 meters. The Series 5 also supports Family Setup, and can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is a terrific steal at just $329. And with the holidays just around the corner, it’ll make for a terrific stocking stuffer for the Apple enthusiast or tech geek in your family. It’s a stylish smartwatch with tons of functionality, and isn’t quite as budget-busting as the new Series 6.