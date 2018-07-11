Newer Sonos Speakers Now Support AirPlay 2

After announcing it back in October, Sonos is finally adding support for Airplay 2 to its newer speakers, allowing you to play your music across every speaker in your home.

Airplay and Sonos have had a weird relationship over the years. You could listen to music from several (or all) of your Sonos speakers at once using the Sonos app, or you could use Airplay to send music to just one of your speakers, but you couldn’t listen to music on multiple Sonos speakers using just any music app on your iPhone. Now, that’s changing. Airplay 2 added the ability to stream to multiple speakers at once.

Of course, Sonos had to add support for Airplay 2 to its speakers for this to work. After announcing last October that Airplay 2 support would be coming, it’s now here. You can use your iPhone (including Siri) to send audio to multiple Sonos One, Sonos Beam, Playbase, and Play:5 speakers. An update with the feature should be rolling out to your speakers today.

Source: TechCrunch