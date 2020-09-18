Right on Schedule, the Galaxy Note 20 Series Gets a $200 Discount on Amazon

Samsung’s Galaxy phones have been getting more and more expensive as the years crawl by. But at least one thing’s staying the same: you can find deep discounts on brand new models shortly after their release. So it is with the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which are both $200 off on Amazon today.

Three variants of the unlocked US model (Snapdragon, not Exynos) are getting the discount, available in a couple of colors each. All three of them are available on the same Amazon listing. Briefly:

Galaxy Note 20: $1000 $800

$800 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (128GB): $1300 $1100

$1100 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (512GB): $1450 $1250

The value proposition for these phones seems pretty poor, even for devices that are beautiful, crazy powerful with 5G radios, and packed with cameras that are almost unbelievably capable. If you want the most storage capacity on the Note 20 Ultra but can’t stomach that last $150, you could always opt for a cheaper MicroSD card.