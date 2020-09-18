You Can Soon Buy ‘Star Wars’ Galaxy’s Edge Merchandise Online

If you want some of the best Star Wars merchandise, from Jedi Robes to famous lightsaber replicas, you need to head to Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge parks in Disney World and Disneyland. Or you needed to, anyway. For a limited time, Disney will put some of the best Galaxy’s Edge merch online.

You better save up some spending cash quickly though, the first wave of products goes live on September 28, and Disney made it clear that this isn’t a permanent change. To start, you can buy items primarily found in Black Spire Outfitters and Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities from Galaxy’s Edge.

What does that mean exactly? High-quality replica lightsabers from some of your favorite Star Wars characters for one. That includes Darth Vader’s and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber. And to complete that look, you can pick up a set of Jedi or Sith robes, or the tunic worn by rebels in the latest movies.

Naturally, you can pick up a few accessories, too, like a stand and blade for your lightsaber. The better to show off your glorious purchases. Disney says more products will come later, and you can even vote on the next lightsaber replica the company will add to the roster.

But don’t wait long if buying online is your best bet to get these hallowed items because eventually, you’ll have to resort to going to a galaxy far far away to get the best official replicas—or at least to the Galaxy’s Edge.