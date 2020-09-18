In 2021, DC Universe Will Drop Videos and Become a Comics-Only Service

DC Entertainment revealed today that on January 21, 2021, its streaming media site DC Universe will become DC Universe Infinite, which will only feature comics. Currently, the service offers comics along with classic superhero TV shows and original programming like Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol.

Though the way the service is changing is probably devastating to dedicated DC fans, the writing was on the wall for those bothering to read it. AT&T acquired WarnerMedia in 2018 and launched its hit streaming service HBO Max just a few months ago. There were also extensive layoffs at Warner Bros within the past few months, which hit DC Comics, DC Collectibles, and the DC Universe streaming platform workers extra hard.

Two of the biggest draws to HBO Max were shows based on DC properties—Harley Quinn and Doom Patrol—and spelled trouble for the DC Universe service. Other shows that were meant to be DC Universe exclusives, including Stargirl, were moved to the CW. Now, Stargirl and other DC Universe original content like Titans will move to HBO Max as well, though they won’t retain their 4K HDR beauty. Hopefully HBO Max eventually decides to boost the quality back up to 4K from its current all-around 1080p HD.

Once the switch is made next year, DC Universe will still remain a solid source for enjoying DC comics, for just $8 per month. In comparison, comic book competitor Marvel’s service Marvel Unlimited costs $10 per month. DC Universe is less expensive and will still feature exclusive comics.