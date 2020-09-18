SmartThings Users Need to Connect a New Alexa Skill ASAP or Lose Voice Control

One of the best things about smart homes is voice control of all your things. When your hands are full of groceries, you’ll be glad you can say “turn on the kitchen lights” when you get home. Which is why you shouldn’t ignore Amazon’s warning; SmartThings just released an entirely new Alexa skill, so you’re going to need to reconnect by September 21. This follows similar a similar move for Google Assistant users.

The news comes directly from Amazon in a helpful Alexa email. SmartThings created an entirely new Alexa skill, and the old one is going away. If you don’t connect the new skill by September 21, your voice commands through Alexa will stop working with all your SmartThings connected devices.

You’ll also need to recreate your routines too, which is a pain.

Here’s the email from Amazon:

We are writing because SmartThings has created a new skill. In order to continue using Alexa to control your devices linked to SmartThings, you will need to log into the new skill by September 21, 2020. Failing to do so will prevent Alexa from being able to access any devices linked to SmartThings.

You can log in following these steps: 1. Enable the new SmartThings skill through any of the three options below:

a. SmartThings app: ‘+’ icon (top right) > Voice assistant > Amazon Alexa > Allow

b. Alexa app: More (bottom right) > Skills & Games > Search bar (top right) > Search “SmartThings” > Choose SmartThings skill > Enable to use

c. Browser: Visit the SmartThings skill page and select “Enable” 2. After you have enabled the new SmartThings skill, you will need to place Alexa in Discovery mode to link the skill with your device. There are two ways you can do this:

a. Alexa app: Devices (bottom right) > ‘+’ icon (top right) > Add Device > Scroll down and select Other > Discover Devices

b. Voice: Use your Echo device and say “Alexa, discover my devices” Note – If you have previously set up Routines with the legacy SmartThings skill, you may need to recreate those Routines after you’ve enabled the new skill. If you have any questions, please reach out to Amazon customer service.

At least the process to reconnect isn’t too involved, unless you have a lot of routines. September 21 isn’t far away, so don’t delay.