The Twitch Hive-Mind Barrel Rolled a 747 in ‘Flight Simulator’ without Crashing

Letting a Twitch-Stream’s Chatroom has become a popular fair, ever since Twitch Plays Pokemon took the world by storm. In the latest iteration, Rami Ismail set up a Twitch Stream for Microsoft’s brand-new Flight Simulator and let his viewers take control. Amazingly they didn’t immediately crash the place. Miraculously, they also pulled off a barrel-roll.

If you’re not familiar, Flight Simulator is the latest release in the similarly named set of games. You fly planes in a fairly accurate simulation. What makes this one so special is a giant bump up in graphics and maps provided by Bing. You can fly by the Disney Cinderella Castle or the Taj Mahal and get a fairly detailed view.

It's kind of hard to believe that my chat is flying this airplane but it's also kind of awesome. Currently over Japan! https://t.co/V6F3lfRJMW pic.twitter.com/jfHc3Bsato — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) September 13, 2020

But what if you let a bunch of people take the wheel (as it were) all at once? That’s the idea behind Twitch Plays. Anyone in the stream can send commands through chat to control the plane, and a script will enact those commands.

Rami Ismail and a few other Twitter users documented the process and there were some lows and some incredible highs (pun intended). To start, the chat room immediately debated if the plan was just to crash the plane. Cause people gonna be people.

But as Ismail explains, all chat died when the plane broke through the clouds and the incredible views the game creates show up. But that wasn’t before someone continually tried to kill the engine during takeoff.

But perhaps the crowning moment was when the Twitch-hive mind pulled off a barrel roll in the 747. Check it out:

Twitch chat does a barrel roll! https://t.co/6esIshO8NU — Rami Ismail (رامي) (@tha_rami) September 13, 2020

So very close to a crash, but they managed it. Of course, Flight Simulator might be a fairly accurate simulation, but you definitely shouldn’t try this in real life.