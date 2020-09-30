Holiday 2020: 10 Great LEGO Gifts

LEGO fans tend to be pretty dedicated, so getting them a LEGO-related gift is never a bad idea. From sets to merchandise, there are plenty of things you can purchase for the LEGO fans in your life that’s sure to put a smile on their face. We rounded up some of the best LEGO gifts for all the brick fans on your list.

A Ton of Bricks

LEGO’s brick-based building system can be the foundation for a lot of creative expression, and nothing says “creative expression” like a big ol’ tub of bricks. These brick packs come with a ton of different colors so builders can create whatever they want, or use them to modify their purchased sets. These tubs come in multiple sizes on Amazon: 123 pieces, 270 pieces, 300 pieces, 450 pieces, and 790 pieces. You can also buy this 1,500 piece tub on LEGO’s website.

If you’re having a hard time figuring out what to buy for the LEGO lover in your life, this is a good choice because they can never have enough bricks.

LEGO Books

Adult fans of LEGO may already have all the sets they want, so why not get them some LEGO-related reading material instead. There are quite a few LEGO books kicking around, such as the picture-filled LEGO Still Life book, a deep dive into the design process of the LEGO Architecture line in LEGO Architecture: The Visual Guide, or The LEGO Book that goes over the history of the company. They’re fun and interesting reads, and are sure to be a unique addition to any LEGO fan’s collection.

For Space Fans: LEGO Creator NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander

This accurate rendition of the Apollo 11 Lunar Lander is sure to enthuse space fans. Not only is the build process intricate and rewarding, but the finished product is also a capsule of one of the most iconic moments in space travel. The set itself features a couple of astronaut minifigs, a great display stand modeled after the moon, and a surprising amount of interior detail considering the scale.

You can buy this set from LEGO’s website along with Amazon.

For Animation Fans: LEGO Ideas Steamboat Willie

Steamboat Willie is an iconic piece of animation history and this monochromatic build recreates the cartoon in LEGO form. The included black and white Micky and Minnie minifigs tie the whole build together, and smaller details like the adjustable crane on the back of the boat add in the needed final touches. It’s a great-looking and unique LEGO set that fans of LEGO, Disney, or animation as a whole are sure to fall in love with.

You can buy this set from LEGO’s website along with Amazon.

For Star Wars Fans: LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian the Razor Crest

The Mandalorian has proved itself as one of the most widely loved pieces of Star Wars media in a while. And the ship the Mandalorian uses in it, the Razor Crest, is already on it’s way to becoming a piece of Star Wars iconography. This set faithfully captures the ship in all its glory, and comes with a good cast of minifigs to boot: the Mandalorian himself, IG-11, a Scout Trooper, Greef Karga, and, of course, an adorably small Baby Yoda (or “The Child”). The ship’s interior can be accessed from the sides and rear, and has some fun details tucked away in both the lower level and cockpit.

The ship has a few tricks up its sleeve as well, such as the spring-loaded shooters on the front, or an escape pod that can be detached from the rest of the ship.

You can buy this set on LEGO’s website along with Amazon.

Dino Display: LEGO Ideas Dinosaur Fossils

Dinosaur fossils are pretty cool, and LEGO has created these fantastic desk displays of three well-known dinos for LEGO fans with a paleontological leaning. The kit includes bricks and displays for a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, and Pteranodon along with a Paleontologist minifig and a LEGO-sized human skeleton for scale. All of the dinos are posable as well, so builders can choose exactly how they look once they’re displayed.

You can buy this set from LEGO’s website along with Amazon.

Desk Decor: LEGO DOTS Line

For LEGO fans that want to spruce up their desk setup, the DOTS line goes a step further than just looking pretty. This line includes multiple sets that can serve some practical function, while also looking fun. There’s a pencil folder, picture frame, and a small desk organizer that can all be built and customized to the builder’s liking. It’s a simple but practical way for LEGO fans to show off their LEGO pride, while also having a convenient way to store sticky notes.

You can see more of the DOTS line on LEGO’s website.

Bang for Your Buck: LEGO 3in1 Sets

For younger builders in particular, one of the best parts about a new LEGO set is seeing how you can repurpose the bricks for something else, and that’s an idea the 3-in-1 sets actively encourage. As the name suggests, each set provides instructions for three different builds that can be made with the included bricks. Whether it’s a dragon, space rover, or underwater robot, these sets provide great builds out of the box while also encouraging creativity—a win on every front. There are also some larger sets that feature alternate instructions you can download, specifically Technic models like this rescue helicopter/jet or a Corvette that doubles as an old hot rod.

You can also find these sets on LEGO’s website or Amazon.

Bricky Figures: LEGO BrickHeadz Line

The BrickHeadz line provides some quality builds and recreates many iconic characters in a unique style. Whether the person you’re shopping for is a fan of classic monsters, Star Wars, or Disney, there’s sure to be a BrickHeadz figure for them. The finished builds are small enough to stick on a shelf or desk and provide a different feel from other LEGO sets, while still keeping in the style.

Random Minifigs

Minifigs go a long way towards making a Lego build come alive, and these random packs are perfect for building up any Lego fan’s arsenal. Each pack comes with one minifig a piece from whatever line it’s representing. There are the general lines like the one pictured above, and also more specific bags for stuff like Harry Potter or DC Superheroes. The choices change quite a bit over time, so it’s worth looking at what’s available at the moment and picking from those.