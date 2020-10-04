The Best Services to Cancel Unwanted Subscriptions and Negotiate Bills

You can find subscriptions for just about anything these days, and they can add up quickly if you lose track of them. Luckily, there are services that can find and cancel your unwanted subscriptions and even help negotiate lower rates for your bills and help you better manage your finances.

These services can tackle anything from Netflix subscriptions to cable bills, but they do not typically handle subscriptions to mobile apps or games. For these, you’ll need to visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and manage your subscriptions manually from there. Despite this, the services are a great way to start saving money, evaluate your monthly bills, and get a bigger picture of your basic financial health.

How Do Subscription Cancellation Services Work?

When you sign up for one of these services, which are usually run by an AI assistant, you’ll connect it to your credit card or bank account. Then, it’ll scan your charges and look for ones that are recurring and alert you. In turn, you will let the service know which you want to keep and which ones you want to get rid of, and the service will cancel those subscriptions.

Likewise, for bill negotiation, you’ll upload your bills to the service, and it’ll reach out to each company and do what it can to lower your owed amounts or interest rates. This usually happens by switching you to a better plan. Some services might make the changes automatically on your behalf, while others might ask for your stamp of approval first. Either way, they will let you know if it’s a successful negotiation.

The services themselves get paid by taking a percentage of the amount you saved in the first year (and if it can’t save you anything, it won’t charge you anything). Rates vary by company, of course, but range anywhere from 33-50%. There is no way to circumvent these fees if the service does save you money, but at least you still end up with some extra cash each month. Ironically, these services all offer subscription plans that unlock access to all features like financial coaches, medical bill negotiation, and automated credit card payments.

Financial Assistance via Text: Trim

Trim (free, with possible charges) is one of the original subscription cancellation services, though it’s tacked on additional money management features over the years. It labels itself as a financial health company and can help negotiate cable bills, internet bills, and credit card APRs. It can also analyze your transactions and provide basic advice in addition to canceling your unwanted subscriptions.

Signing up for an account with Trim is free. It lets you access tools like bill reminders and a debt calculator, and also manage your subscriptions from your dashboard without spending a dime. You’ll simply connect your phone number and financial information; the service will scour your purchases and alert you of recurring charges via text. Trim will not charge you anything if it can’t save you any money. If it does, however, the service will charge you a “success fee” of 33% of your total yearly savings.

Trim also offers a premium subscription for $99 per year (with a 14-day free trial, of course). This gets you bank and bill negotiation, simple savings with an FDIC-insured high-yield account with a 4% annual bonus, unlimited email access to its staff of financial coaches, medical bill negotiation, subscription cancellation, and automated credit card payments.

A Powerful Financial Health Dashboard: Truebill

Truebill (free, with possible charges) can help you manage your subscriptions, but it also has tons of robust finance management tools. These are perfect for helping you learn more about and improve your overall financial health. It also offers beautiful mobile apps for both iOS and Android, so you can check on your finances wherever you are.

There’s a summary page on the service’s dashboard where you can see a general snapshot of the financial accounts you’ve connected (like your credit cards, cash, or investment balances). You can also track upcoming bills from this page. The subscription section shows you all of your subscriptions and displays upcoming due dates on the built-in calendar. You can also view reports that show your monthly earnings and expenditures and break down your bill costs. The service also has tools for lowering your bills and setting up savings goals.

The Truebill app is free, and you won’t be charged anything if the company can’t save you any money. If it is able to save you money, however, it’ll charge you 40% of your first year’s savings. There’s also a premium plan with a choose-your-own price option (between $3-$12 per month) that opens up more options to you. Premium benefits include balance syncing, premium chat, a cancellation concierge, unlimited budgets, and smart savings.

Backed by Goldman Sachs: Clarity Money

With Clarity Money (free, with possible charges), you can reduce your bills, get rid of unwanted subscriptions, and better manage your financial health. The AI-powered service is a great launching point for taking control of your finances, but it’s also one that will grow with you thanks to its artillery of features. Instead of simply showing you your expenses, you’ll receive an actionable plan that’ll help you control and organize your finances.

Clarity Money can negotiate all kinds of bills for you from a variety of service providers, and it does a good job finding available discounts and coupons. If it’s successful in saving you money, it’ll only take 33% of your first year’s savings (which is tied with Trim as the lowest fee), and it won’t take a dime if it can’t save you money. There’s even a free companion iOS and Android app that’s full of beautiful simple charts and lists that help you see all of your finances in context, so you can better understand your finances at a glance.

Great for Bill Management: Hiatus

Though Hiatus (free, with possible charges) places most of its focus on bills, like those for your mortgage or credit cards, it can analyze whatever financial accounts you connect it to. From there, the service can recommend a personalized plan of action to lower your bills and rates through its machine intelligence technology.

The service regularly monitors your accounts and searches for better rates. It can also help you with a wide variety of bills, including medical bills, student loans, and car loan refinancing. Hiatus gives contextualized advice tailored to your budget that’s easy for you to act upon. There’s also an iOS app (sorry Android) that makes it easy to manage subscriptions, see your connected accounts, and view advice at a glance.

Hiatus charges nothing if it’s unable to save you money. However, if it does, it charges 50% of your annual saved amount. Hiatus also has a premium tier, but the company doesn’t state the amount on its site (though its Terms of Use page mentioned a pay-what-you-want option, as well as the fact that it reserves the right to change the rate and frequency). If you do decide to spring for the seemingly dynamic premium plan, it’ll give you access to financial tools for setting budgets, negotiating bills, and improving your financial wellbeing.