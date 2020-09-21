The OnePlus 8T (or at Least the Announcement) Is Coming on October 14th

The tock part of the OnePlus tick-tock release cycle is almost upon us. In less jargon-y terms: it’s time for the mid-year refresh of the company’s phone lineup. OnePlus released the 8 and 8 Pro back in April to lots of acclaim and complaints about rising prices. The OnePlus 8T will be announced October 14th, according to the OnePlus site.

In contrast to previous phones, there’s been very little leaked about the 8T. Assuming it’s a gentle update of the previous model, it’ll use a screaming-fast 8-series Snapdragon processor, the holepunch selfie cam that’s currently in vogue, and an under-screen fingerprint reader, along with a focus on clean software and 5G connection.

But that’s all speculation: for all we know it could be a folding phone somehow giving homage to the Apple Newton. The event tagline, “Ultra Stops at Nothing,” doesn’t really indicate anything except a flagship product. It will be interesting to see whether OnePlus goes up or down in price, having recently released the mid-range Nord and seeing increased competition from cheaper Google Pixel phones. We’ll find out in about three weeks: the event will stream live on the 14th at 10 AM US Eastern time.