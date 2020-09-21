The $130 LEGO Adidas ZX 8000 Collaboration Kicks are Official

LEGO has officially announced its partnership with Adidas Originals today for their collaborative redesign of the Adidas Originals ZX 8000 sneaker. The fun, retro shoes will be available globally for $130 on September 25 on the Adidas website and at select retailers.

The ZX 8000 sneakers are an homage to classic LEGOs, with their bold colors and LEGO details. The body of the sneakers is made up of synthetic suede and multicolor mesh, with a rubber outsole. All across the shoe are multiple LEGO details, like LEGO brick lace jewels, LEGO studs on the heel and lace cage, LEGO branded yellow sock liners, and six colorful lace options.

The shoes are part of Adidas’ A-ZX series, which is an ode to its original ZX series that launched in 1984. This fun collaboration isn’t LEGO’s first; the Danish toy maker also launched a recent partnership with Levi’s for various clothing and accessories.