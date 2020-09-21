The Amazfit Band 5 Puts Alexa and Fitness on Your Wrist for $50

If all you need is basic fitness tracking, spending over $200 on a Fitbit Versa 3 might feel like overkill. That’s where the Amazfit Band 5, by Huami, comes in. It’s a basic fitness band with a pedometer, heart rate, and blood oxygen saturation monitors, and a dash of Alexa all for $50.

Essentially an upgraded Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the Amazfit Band 5 packs quite a few features for a fitness band priced so low. That includes a PPG optical sensor for continuous heart-rate measurement, sleep quality monitoring, blood oxygen saturation measurement, breathing exercises, menstrual cycle tracking, and stress monitoring.

It sports an 11-inch AMOLED color display that should be visible in daytime lighting and over 45 watch faces. According to Huami, the watch’s BioTracker 2 heart rate monitor will audit your resting heart rate and heart rate zones and then alert you when your heart rate gets too high.

It packs a 125mAh battery, which Huami promises is enough for 15 days of use. The Amazfit has 5 ATM water resistance, Amazon Alexa support, Bluetooth music control, and 11 sports modes. Not bad for a mere $50.