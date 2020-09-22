Chromebooks Have Graduated to AMD Ryzen Chips, Starting With the HP Pro C645

AMD’s Ryzen CPU and graphics platform has been a certified hit for both desktops and laptops, offering up some much-needed competition for Intel. While AMD-branded chips have been available in Chromebooks before, they’ve been limited to ultra-budget models. That changes today, as HP announces the Pro C645, a mid-range laptop that offers a choice of Ryzen processors.

The 14-inch Pro C645 seems to be aiming for the “build it yourself” model of laptop shopping that’s been going out of style for the last few years, offering a ton of different configurations. Low-end processor choices include Athlon Silver and Gold, with Ryzen 3, 5, and 7 choices on top. All five processors are in the 3000 family, topping out with the Ryzen 7 3700C. That’s still a year behind the latest processors in the most recent laptops (4000 series).

HP’s promotional page says that the C645 offers “up to” 16GB of memory and 128GB of storage (which is pretty roomy for a Chromebook). It includes both USB-C and USB-A ports on both sides, plus a full-sized HDMI port and a MicroSD card slot. Notably, the keyboard deck is wide enough to accommodate speakers on either side.

If it’s following in the footsteps of the extremely similar, Intel-based HP Pro C640, it’ll offer 1366×768 as the standard screen, with upgrades to both a touch-enabled panel and full HD resolution. That laptop starts at $555 for 8GB of memory and 32GB of storage. Pricing and release date for the C645 have not been released yet. We may see more Ryzen-based Chromebooks from HP soon, but other manufacturers seem hesitant to make that pairing.