SteelSeries New Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse Boasts a Year of Battery Life

SteelSeries announced its new gaming mouse today, the Rival 3 Wireless. The mouse offers impressive specs, like its TrueMove Air optical gaming sensor, and over 400 hours of battery life. SteelSeries stated this that amounts to a year between battery swaps if you use the mouse for an average of 30 hours a week.

The Rival 3 Wireless uses Quantum 2.0 Wireless technology with dual channel optimization to ensure low-latency 1 ms response with no packet loss so it feels like a wired mouse. The mouse’s 2.4 GHz wireless USB connection allows it a 1000Hz polling rate, which is a must-have for super intense game sessions. It also has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection if you want to game away from your home desk.

The mouse’s TrueMove Air optical sensor is a custom 400 IPS, 18,000 CPI, 40G sensor for optimal performance in both the 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth modes. It also has built-in tilt tracking to prevent the sensor from getting confused when you lift the mouse off your desk for repositioning or move it quickly.

The Rival 3 Wireless has mechanical click switches rated for 60 million clicks, and it’s hyper-durable polymer design can keep up with even the most intense gameplay. On-board memory can save as many as five CPI profiles. The Rival 3 Wireless is available for purchase now, and costs $49.99.

