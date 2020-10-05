Holiday 2020: The Best True Wireless Earbuds

With many smartphones moving away from headphone jacks and wireless technology getting better, it’s the perfect time to upgrade to true wireless earbuds. These earbuds are stocked to the brim with high-end features, like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and touch-based controls, and offer outstanding sound quality.

True wireless earbuds offer more freedom of movement, as there are no cords between the two or connecting them to your smartphone. This makes them perfect to use during high-intensity workouts as well as when you’re just chilling on the couch. Some offer additional amenities, like hands-free access to your voice assistant and carrying cases that can recharge them when you’re not using them.

We found the best true wireless earbuds for all kinds of users, with options for hardworking athletes to those on a budget. Whether you’re looking for a new pair yourself or as something you can give to the audiophile in your family for the holidays, these fantastic earbuds will make anyone happy.

Best Overall: Jabra Elite 75t

If it’s great sound quality you’re after, look no further than the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds. They have unparalleled clear audio quality, rich frequency response, and highly defined bass quality. They also boast four-microphone call technology that filters out wind and background noise while you’re on a call, and Jabra recently announced an upcoming update that adds Active Noise Canceling. They also offer a small size and improved battery life—up to 7.5 hours per charge—and the included charging case gives you 28 hours of battery total.

If you’re super active, you might want to consider grabbing a pair of the Jabra Elite Active 75t, which offer everything the Elite 75t do, but with an IP57 rating for added durability. Jabra also just announced the Elite 85t, but these won’t be out until late October. Still, give Jabra’s track record for improving its earbuds with every new generation, they might be worth the wait.

No matter which pair you end up with, make sure you download the Jabra Sound+ app for iOS and Android, which gives you access to additional features and keep them updated.

Best for iPhone Users: Apple AirPods Pro

In addition to their iconic look, Apple’s AirPods Pro are comfortable to wear and sound amazing. The earbuds’ active noise cancellation feature does a great job of filtering out background noise, which is great for an immersive music-listening experience or for taking calls. You can also put the earbuds in transparency mode and clearly hear the world around you without removing them. They let you access Siri and various smart assistant features as well using dedicated touch controls in the stem of each earbud.

The AirPods Pro lasts up to 4.5 hours on a single charge, and the included wireless charging case provides you with over 24 hours of battery life. The adaptive EQ feature automatically adjusts the low and middle frequencies of your audio to the shape of your ear. And with enhanced bass response, a built-in HDR amplifier, and a low-distortion speaker driver, the earbuds do a great job of optimizing whatever you’re listening to so it sounds great.

Best Bang for the Buck: Skullcandy Indy Evo

The Skullcandy Indy Evo are a terrific under-$100 pick. The earbuds have plenty of features and are great for both casual use and during workouts, and you can even use either bud solo if you need to split your focus.

Each one has full media controls, and can take calls or activate your device’s smart assistant. They lack noise cancelation, but boast up to 30 hours of total playtime, with up to 6 from the earbuds, and 24 from the case. If you spring for the slightly more expensive Indy Fuel, you’ll also get a wireless charging case.

With three EQ modes—music, movie, and podcast—you can lightly tweak how the audio sounds for different types of audio. The Indy Evos come in five fun color combinations, and include built-in Tile technology to help you locate the earbuds if you misplace them. They also have an IP55 rating, so they can withstand light to moderate water, sweat, and dust exposure.

Best Athletic Set: PowerBeats Pro

If you enjoy high-intensity exercise, you’ll want earbuds that are built to resist sweat and don’t budge when you’re dripping like the PowerBeats Pro. These have lightweight over-ear hooks that offer a comfortable adjustable fit. The Pros also offer a reinforced design that can handle water and sweat. There’s even an Audio Sharing feature that lets you connect two pairs of Beats or AirPods to an iPhone and share audio with another person.

The PowerBeats Pro can run for up to 9 hours on a single charge and get over 24 more from the charging case. You can also get up to 1.5 hours of juice from a quick 5-minute charge. Each earphone offers track and volume controls, along with autoplay and pause, and voice capabilities that let you access your device’s smart assistant. The earbuds are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, so you can keep listening on all of your devices.