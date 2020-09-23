Deal Alert: Save $10 on Aukey’s Wireless Charging Power Bank

Are you tired of using a wired wireless charger? Aukey’s new 10,000mAh power bank has a 10-watt Qi charger built-in, so you can wirelessly charge your phone while out on the town or wandering around your home. The portable wireless charger usually costs $40, but is available for $30 on Amazon by clipping the on-page coupon and applying code TRNKXNED.
Along with its wireless charging capabilities, the 10,000mAh power bank has a built-in kickstand that makes it easy to stream videos or play games while charging your phone. It also has a USB-C PD port for 18-watt wired charging and a standard USB port for 12-watt wired charging.
USB C Power Bank, AUKEY Wireless 10000mAh Portable Charger with Foldable Stand, 18W Power Delivery & Quick Charge 3.0 Power Bank for iPhone, Samsung, iPad & More (1ft A-to-C Cable Included)
