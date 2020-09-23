The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Is a More Affordable Flagship Smartphone

The Galaxy S20 is a fine flagship phone, though in some ways, it does more to prove the future of foldables than sell itself. But no matter how good a flagship is, $1,000 money is a lot of money to spend on a phone. We think you’d be better off buying a budget phone, smartwatch, and earbuds. But, maybe another good option is the $699 Galaxy S20 SE.

The Galaxy S20 “Fan Edition” (really?) promises to keep most of the best features of the S20, with a few cuts to lower the cost. What do you lose for being a fan? You get less RAM, 6 GBs instead of 12 GBs. You get the same size screen, but it’s just 1080p resolution. And while you get still get the 12-megapixel standard and wide-angle cameras, the telephoto lens gets bumped down to 8-megapixel with a 3x optical zoom.

Those are fairly modest cuts all things considered, and you’re still getting a 5G phone with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 120Hz display, 128 GBs, QI Wireless charging, and a 4.500 mAh battery.

It’s most of a high-end flagship phone for a portion of a flagship phone price.

You can preorder the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE starting today in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White. It will be available on T-Mobile, Verizon (with support for 5G mmWave) and unlocked.