Garmin’s Venu Sq GPS Smartwatches Start at $200 and Include SPo2 Tracking

Garmin is back with a pair of new smartwatches, dubbed the Venu Sq. It comes in two variants, the standard for $199, and a “Music Edition” for $50 more. For your money you get GPS tracking, a 1.3-inch (240 x 240) color LCD touchscreen, and blood oxygen tracking.

By starting at $200, Garmin brings the price way down from last year’s $400 model. To call the square smartwatch reminiscent of an Apple watch would be generous, but the features are closer to a Fitbit Versa 3. It lacks ECG, so if you want more advanced functions the FItbit Sense is still a better (and more expensive) option.

But for $200, you get health tracking, blood oxygen tracking, GPS, and sleep monitoring. Everything you’d expect in a fitness-focused smartwatch, but at an affordable price.

That’s not too surprising; despite its recent data breach, Garmin is still one of the preeminent fitness companies, offering everything from watches to cycling computers. In many of Garmin’s focus categories, we’d be hard pressed to offer a competitor solution that provides all of Garmin’s features.

If you’re already heavily invested in Garmin tech, the Venu Sq is worth a long look since it’ll keep all your data in one place. The Music Edition gives you access to Spotify playlists while offline, but otherwise, the two watches provide all the usual fitness watch features you’d expect at a price that wont totally break the bank.

You can purchase the Garmin Venu Sq from Garmin’s site today.