‘Rocket League’ Is Now Free, and It Comes With a $10 Coupon for the Epic Store

Epic Games bought Psyonix, developers of the wildly successful soccer-slash-driving game Rocket League, a little over a year ago. After a somewhat rocky transition, Rocket League is now free to play on consoles and PC…and naturally, the only place to download it on the PC is the Epic Games Store. But at least we get a sweet discount.

If you open the Epic Store and add Rocket League to your player account, you’ll get a $10 coupon to use on any paid game in the store. The discount is applied when you check out. It works on any game that costs $15 or more.

You can’t redeem the coupon for in-app purchases, like Fortnite’s V-Bucks or Rocket League’s own in-game Credits, and it doesn’t work for pre-orders. To claim the coupon, just log in to the Epic Store and add Rocket League to your account before October 23rd. You’ll need to redeem it before November 1st. I used mine to get half off of Hades, a gorgeous top-down roguelike.