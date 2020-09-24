The TicWatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch Lasts up to 3 Days on a Single Charge

Mobvoi is back with yet another smartwatch but unlike the TicWatch GTX, this one runs Wear OS. The $230 TicWatch Pro 3 is the first Wear OS watch to run on the new Snapdragon Wear 4100, which promises to fix the laggy issues that plague the platform.

Qualcomm promises the Snapdragon Wear 4100 will be 85% faster than previous chipsets, and even offer a 250% boost to the CPU. Now we’ll finally see how big a difference it makes with the TicWatch Pro 3. Naturally, you also get a gig of RAM to help boost speeds.

The smartwatch includes the usual features you can expect of a high-end device, including GPS, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and NFC payments. You’ll also get Movoi’s suite of health apps, like TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExercise, and TicSleep.

Since it’s a Wear OS watch, you can expect the usual features there as well, for better or worse. While the upgrade hardware may address our complaints about lag, you’ll still have to browse the Wear OS store on the watch, which can be a pain.

Mobvoi says this TicWatch is thinner than previous models, but it’s still somewhat hefty at 47x48x12.2mm. The watch sports a IP68 water-resistant and automatic workout detection, so it should make for a decent fitness watch in a pinch.

If you use the watch’s Smart Mode, you should get up to 72 hours of use out of the watch. Naturally as you use more features, like GPS, that run time goes down.

You can buy the TicWatch Pro 3 today on Amazon.