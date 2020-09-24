X
PSA: Buy a Physical Copy of ‘Mario 3D All-Stars’ Before It’s Out of Stock

A photo of the 'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' box art.
The new Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection packs three classic Mario games in one Nintendo Switch cartridge. Unfortunately, Nintendo is selling a limited number of 3D All-Stars cartridges, and some retailers are already having trouble stocking their shelves with the game. If you want a physical copy of 3D All-Stars for yourself or a loved one, you’d better buy it now.

That’s right—3D All Stars isn’t just a digital download! Physical copies of the classic game collection, which brings together Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy, are available now at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop.

Much like Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition, physical copies of Mario 3D All-Stars are considered a collectors item and will sell out fast. Nintendo is doubling down on the hype with a limited digital release for Mario 3D All-Stars that ends March 2021, a move that encourages gamers and parents to buy the game earlier than they would normally buy a Nintendo Switch title.

At the time of writing, Mario 3D All-Stars is available at most retailers. Order it today if you want a collectible, gift-wrappable, and resell-able physical copy of the game. Keep in mind that digital versions of games can’t be shared between consoles.

