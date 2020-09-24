HMD Global Launches Two Nokia Smartphones for Less than $200

HMD Global, which makes phones under the Nokia name, has two new affordable smartphones for your consideration. At the lowest-end is the Nokia 2.4, which starts at $139. Or you can step up to the Nokia 3.4 for $179. And if you need a pair of true wireless earbuds, the Nokia Power Earbuds only go for $99.

Naturally, you can’t expect flagship features like an expansive triple camera array at these prices, but you still get a decent phone all things considered.

The Nokia 2.4 uses a MediaTek Helio P22 processor and sports a 6.5-inch 720 x 1600 display. It has 2 GBs of RAM, and 32 GBs of storage, along with a microSD card to expand its storage.

You get a single 13-megapixel camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. You can unlock it with the rear fingerprint sensor, and it even has a Google Assistant button. The 4500 mAh battery is likely enough to get you through the day. It comes with Android 10, and HMD promises two years of updates.

If you need something with a little more oomph, the $179 Nokia 3.4 does step up in specs for the extra $40. It uses a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 460, paired with 3 GBs of RAM and 64 GBs of storage. Naturally, you can use a microSD card to expand that if needed.

You get the same 13-megapixel camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor, but you also can use a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens. The front-facing camera steps up to 8 megapixels.

The Nokia 3.4 still has a rear fingerprint sensor, but if you prefer face unlock, this phone has that too. It uses a 6.39-inch 720 x 1560 display and a 4,000 mAh battery.

And if you need an affordable set of earbuds, the $99 Nokia Power Buds are worth considering. The earbuds are Bluetooth 5.0 and carry an IPX7 water resistance rating.

The earbuds have 6mm graphene drivers and come with a 3000mAh USB-C charging case. HDM Global says that with the case, you should get about 150 hours of listening time.

The two phones and earbuds will release later this year.