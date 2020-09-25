Konami Re-Releases Classic ‘Metal Gear’, ‘Castlevania’ and ‘Contra’ Games on PC

Konami has become something of a pariah among modern game publishers—search YouTube for “Metal Gear Survive” if you’re wondering why. But if you long for the good old days of Konami’s most famous series, nostalgia is just a few bucks away over on GOG.com. It’s hosting a collection of legendary games in three series, now on the PC.

The big star of this collection is Metal Gear. GOG is hosting the original NES Metal Gear from 1987 ($6), the PlayStation classic Metal Gear Solid from 1998 ($10), and the PS2 sequel, Metal Gear Solid 2 from 2001 ($10). MGS2 is offered in its “Substance” package, a re-release for the Xbox and PC that includes bonus story and VR missions.

The other game in the package is a collection of very old Castlevania platformers and Contra side-scrolling shooters. Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania & Contra includes the original Castlevania (1986), Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest (1987), and Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse (1989). You also get the original NES version of Contra (1987) and Super C (1988, also called “Super Contra“). you get all five for six bucks, which I suppose means the original Metal Gear is quantitatively worth five times as much as any of them.

It’s odd that these games have been released on GOG and not Steam, but the latter’s focus on archival titles and support might help explain it—the PlayStation-era Metal Gear Solid games will require a bit of work to get running on modern Windows machines. It’s rumored that the original Metal Gear Solid is getting a next-gen remake for the PS5, in the style of Final Fantasy VII Remake, along with HD remasters of the other MGS games, but there’s been no confirmation of that.