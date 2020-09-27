Studio Ghibli Releases 400 HD Images from ‘Ponyo,’ ‘Spirited Away,’ and More

It’s time to take your iPhone customization to the next level. Studio Ghibli just released 400 free HD stills from Spirited Away, Ponyo, From Up On Poppy Hill, The Wind Rises, When Marnie Was There, The Secret World of Arrietty, and The Tale of Princess Kaguya. The images are available on Studio Ghibli’s Japanese website.

Classic Ghibli fans may notice that these eight movies are relatively new. Thankfully, the Ghibli team promises to release more movie stills in the coming months. If you’re holding out for Pom Poko or KiKi’s Delivery Service stills like I am, then be sure to bookmark Studio Ghibli’s website and check in every few weeks.

If you’re desperate, you could also dig through Studio Ghibli’s collection of video call backgrounds released in April 2020. These Zoom backgrounds are decluttered and cute, and they could easily replace your current mobile or desktop wallpaper.

If seeing these images gets you in the mood for a Studio Ghibli film, then maybe it’s time to try out HBO Max, a streaming service that includes the full Ghibli catalog. You can also use a VPN to watch Ghibli movies on Netflix—just connect your VPN to a region outside of the U.S., Canada, or Japan, and log into your Netflix account.