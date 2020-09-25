X
Arcade1Up Surprise Announces a Wi-Fi Digital Board Game Coffee Table

If you follow Arcade1Up announcements, you might be expecting another arcade cabinet or maybe even a pinball machine. But its latest product, the Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table, is a whole new category. It’s a Wi-Fi-connected coffee table with a touchscreen that can play board games, show comics books, and more.

The Infinity Game Table will come in two sizes, one with a 24-inch HD touchscreen, and one with a 32-inch HD touchscreen. While it looks like a good size for a coffee table in your living room, you can remove the legs and place it on a table or other flat surface.

You can use the Infinity Game Table to play board games like Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Chutes and Ladders, Candyland, and Yahtzee. You can also build puzzles, play card games, color in coloring books, play mini-games, read comic books, and more.

The company plans to implement an app store experience so you can add to the games list beyond what it initially includes. To accommodate multiple players, the Infinity Table will Dynamically Zoom on the game to give each player a personal perspective.

The Infinity Game Table is Wi-Fi capable, and will let you play with anyone else in the United States that owns one. That means you won’t have to play board games in person; you can get your game on in a socially distant fashion. To help that endeavor, games can be saved and picked back up where you left off later.

Of course, half the fun of board games is the tactile feel, and the Infinity Game Table includes functions to help with immersion. As an Arcade1Up spokesperson described it, if you smack the table in frustration when you’re losing, you’ll find the game you’re playing responds appropriately.

If you love board games, but don’t have a lot of room to play and store them, the Infinity Game Table looks to solve that problem in a package that’ll fit nearly any home. You can’t buy the Infinity Game Table yet, but you can head to Arcade1Up’s site to sign up for Notifications and early-bird purchase discounts. Arcade1Up suggested it will be priced in range with its other arcade products.

