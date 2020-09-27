Sling Watch Party Is the First Co-Watching Entry with Video and Text Chat

Hot on the heels of Facebook, Plex, Hulu, Movies Anywhere, and nearly every other streaming service, Sling TV now has a co-watching experience appropriately dubbed Watch Party. But unlike the others that came before it, Sling TV’s implementation includes video and text chat features.

Sling Watch Party is only in beta for now, and you’ll need to watch in a Chrome browser on your desktop or laptop. But it works with live TV, a big boon if you used to watch the latest episodes with a friend and can’t meet up in person anymore.

It supports up to four people, and you can start a Watch Party with an easy-to-share link with your friends. Everyone will need to be a Sling Subscriber, but until the end of September, the host can share the stream with free Sling users that have an account.

Once you start up a Watch Party, you’ll get the stream of course, but you’ll also get a Zoom-like view of everyone watching. And you can use a text chat room to communicate without drowning out the video with talking. Sling recommends you use headphones, and if you want, you can turn each guest’s volume up and down individually, just in case one person is a loud talker.

Sling Watch party is available right now, and you can sign for a free account to watch with a paying friend until September 30.