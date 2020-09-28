Roku Announces the $130 Streambar and Updated Ultra Set-Top Box

Whether you realize it or not, Roku is the most popular streaming platform in most parts of the world. Its popularity is thanks partially to a vast number of products that meet buyer demand. Roku is now expanding its family of streaming boxes with the addition of the Streambar and an updated Ultra set-top box, both launching with Roku OS 9.4.

Roku introduced a full-size soundbar that included its streaming software built-in in 2019. Now, with the Streambar, the company is taking that all-in-one package and minimizing it. While not quite as powerful under the hood, the Streambar can still stream 4K HDR content.

For $130, you can set this small soundbar in front of or under your television and instantly gain a better sound system and a streaming box. With the holidays coming up, the Streambar is set to be an incredibly popular stocking stuffer.

Don’t let the Streambar’s small size fool you. Roku states that it has engineered the soundbar to fill your entire room with Dolby Audio while ensuring voice clarity. But if the four built-in speakers aren’t enough, you can pair the Streambar with Roku’s wireless speakers and subwoofer.

The Streambar can also be used as a speaker without launching the Roku software. Pair the soundbar with your smartphone and start playing music either over Bluetooth or using Spotify Connect.

As mentioned above, the Roku Streambar retails for $129.99. It’s available for pre-order right now directly from Roku’s website. The miniature soundbar will begin shipping sometime in October.

The updated Roku Ultra (2020) is the top-of-the-line option for those looking for the set-top box with the best viewing experience. The outgoing model already packed 4K and HDR. With updated internals and a quad-core processor, the new Ultra is faster and now includes support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the AV1 codec.

Roku includes everything in the Ultra’s box that you’ll need to get up and running. This package consists of the set-top box itself, a voice remote with programmable buttons, earbuds for private listening, an HDMI cable, and, of course, a power cord. Paired with 50 percent better Wi-Fi, all you need to do is find a TV to plug the Roku Ultra in to.

The Roku Ultra (2020) is available for pre-order today directly from Roku’s website for $99.99. The set-top box is set to ship sometime in October. Unfortunately, a specific shipping and availability date for third-party retailers has not been announced.

For a limited time, purchase a new Roku and get a three-month subscription to Pandora Premium, three months of Apple TV+, and a 30-day trial to Showtime, Starz, and Epix. Learn more about what’s included with your purchase over on Roku’s website.