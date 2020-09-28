Roku OS 9.4 Includes AirPlay 2 Support, More Free Content, and Mobile Apps

Roku OS 9.4 is here, and adds AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, new free entertainment channels, and improves performance. Once the update hits your Roku streaming device, you’ll have a lot more to enjoy between new shows to watch and theme packs that include corresponding audio tones.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa can be used for voice search and voice control of your (compatible) Roku set-top box, TV, or soundbar. The addition of AirPlay 2 and HomeKit on select 4K players brings the same capabilities to your Apple devices that include Siri (iPhone, iPad, Mac, and HomePod).

The Roku OS 9.4 firmware update brings a beefed-up channel guide and new channels. After selecting the “Live TV” input title from the device’s home screen, you can access a TV guide-like list of over 115 free streaming channels, premium subscriptions, and over-the-air broadcast channels (if an antenna is connected to your device).

Some of the new channels in the U.S. starting on September 29 include Cinedigm’s Bloody Disgusting TV, The Craftistry from Studio71, Circle, HappyKids.tv, Hi-YAH! – The Martial Arts Channel, iFood.tv, The LEGO Channel, Maverick Black Cinema, MovieSphere, Skills + Thrills, VENN, and WeatherSpy. Additional Spanish-language channels consist of Sony Canal Novelas, Sony Canal Comedias, and Sony Canal Compentencias from Sony Pictures Television, and Tastemade en Español.

Whether you own a Roku or not, you can now take the service’s free channels with you on the go. With the launch of the Roku Channel Free Mobile App for iPhone and Android, you can watch free on-demand shows and access any premium channel subscriptions straight from your smartphone.

Roku OS 9.4 will be available on the new Roku Streambar, Ultra (2020), and other select players later this month. The update will then make its way to all other supported streaming boxes and TVs over the next few months.