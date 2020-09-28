‘Sticky Widgets’ Brings Sticky Notes to Your iPhone or iPad Home Screen for Free

When Apple released iOS and iPadOS 14, the company included a long-standing request: widgets. Now it’s a game of seeing how far you can take the widgets to customize your home screen. The latest idea might also be one of the most useful—sticky notes for your home screen! Or Sticky Widgets, to be precise. Best of all, it’s free.

Sticky Widgets comes from Tyler Hillsman, who announced the app via Twitter. He came up with the idea last week and published today, making for a quick turnaround process (including one rejection) to get Sticky Widgets on the Apple app store.

The best apps are easy to use, serve a purpose, and don't break the bank. Sticky Widgets hits all of those points. It's free (though in-app purchases for additional fonts and other features may come later), easy to use, and a good way to remember to take care of important things.

To get started, install the app, then add it to your home screen (or like any other Apple widget. If you haven’t played around with widgets on your iPhone or iPad yet, our sister site, How-To Geek, has a great guide. Once you have a Sticky Widget on your screen, tap it to edit it.

You can create multiple sticky notes and choose from three sizes. That’s all there is to it, and really what more do you need? It’s free, so go get it!