Dell Refreshes the XPS 13 Laptop and 2-in-1 With Faster RAM and Intel Processors

There’s a crisp breeze in the air, the days are getting longer, and the leaves are changing color. That means one thing and one thing only: new laptop chips. (Okay, maybe it means a couple of other things.) Today Dell has refreshed its popular XPS 13 series with the latest 11th-gen Intel processors, along with newer, faster memory.

Starting September 30th, customers can configure the standard XPS 13 laptop with 11th-gen Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, which come with Intel’s refreshed Xe integrated graphics platform and Thunderbolt version 4 USB ports. The laptop’s RAM is also upgraded to 4267MHz, a boost of about 15%. Dell isn’t saying how much it will cost.

The convertible XPS 13 2-in-1 gets the same spec boost, plus a new infrared camera for Windows Hello face unlock, and a slightly tweaked design language. The carbon fiber (black) or glass fiber (white) palm rest now matches the looks of the standard XPS 13. The updated 2-in-1 will be available September 30th, starting at $1249.

Dell also wants people to know that its “Developer Edition” laptops are still going strong. The XPS 13 Developer Edition now comes with Ubuntu Linux version 20.04 LTS, and users of any XPS 13 can download a pre-configured version of Ubuntu to switch over if they’d like.

The XPS 13 is one of the best Windows laptops around, and these changes only seem to be making it better. You can check out our review of the 2020 version of the laptop here.