You Can Now Buy Merch from ‘Star Wars:’ Galaxy’s Edge Online

Good news for those wanting to go (or return) to the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge park at Disneyland: you can now shop for goods normally only for sale at the park online. For a limited time, Disney is putting a curated selection of clothing, lightsaber, and other fun accessories online.

Items will be released in a series of shipments, instead of releasing all merch at once. Today is the first day of the sale, and features items from Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and Black Spire Outfitters, as well as droids from Droid Depot and a few select lightsaber hilts. We’ve gathered a few of our favorite picks below:

BB-8 Interactive Remote Control Droid

You can now own an interactive version of BB-8 ($99.99), everyone’s favorite little orange droid from the Star Wars sequels. The droid comes with a remote control, and its cute lights and sound effects make it feel like the real thing. It can even communicate with other official Astromech Droid Units (and elements within the park itself) via Bluetooth.

Darth Vader Lightsaber Hilt

If the Dark Side of the Force is totally your thing, then you’ll need Darth Vader’s Lightsaber ($129.99) by your side. As with other lightsabers in this sale, however, you’ll need to purchase the attachable blade, and any other accessories, separately. This is a detailed recreation, complete with sound effects and when the optional blade is attached, it will glow red. The hilt comes in a case with the Crest of the Galactic Empire on the front, and has a hinged lid and lined interior.

Adults’ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Light Side Collection

Having a droid by your side or a lightsaber in your hand may not be enough for serious Star Wars fans; sometimes you’ll need to dress the part to feel really immersed. Luckily Disney is offering clothing collections for both Light Side and Dark Side devotees (starting at $17.99). For example, the Light Side collection includes adult tunics, belts, and robes (in a variety of sizes), and a lightsaber belt clip.

Limited Edition Rose Tico Pin

Star Wars sequel enthusiasts and pin collectors alike can delight at this limited edition Rose Tico enamel pin ($17.99). The antiqued brasstone-finished pin features a burnished “Rise of the Resistance” logo and line art of Rose Tico. The pin measures 1-¾ inch and is part of a limited run of 1,500.

Kids’ Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Resistance Collection

Kids can join in the dress-up fun, too, since Disney is also offering kid-sized clothing collections (starting at $17.99) for fans of the Light Side and the Dark Side. This one for the Resistance includes a lightsaber belt clip, armwraps, a belt, and a costume.