Buy a Year of PlayStation Plus for 50% Off and Activate It Whenever You Want

Sony’s PlayStation Plus service adds online play to your PS4 and several free games to the upcoming PS5. And while PlayStation Plus usually costs $60 a year, you can grab a yearlong access code from CDKeys.com for just $30.

This access code is redeemable at any time, so you can give it away as a gift or hang onto it until the November 12th PS5 launch. To redeem a PlayStation Plus access code, hop on your console and go to the PlayStation Store. Then, select the Redeem Codes option at the bottom of the Store menu.

This access code only works for gamers in the US, although CDKeys.com is also discounting its UK access codes.