Wyze Opens Preorders for Its $50 Alexa-Powered ANC Headphones

Wyze is likely best known for its excellent and affordable smart home endeavors, like its sensors, plugs, light bulb, and outdoor camera. Now the company is ready to take preorders on it’s latest product—ANC headphones. That’s a little outside the box, but for your money, you do get Alexa onboard.

The Wyze Headphones offer up to 20 hours of battery life and USB-C for recharging. You can use Alexa to control your smart home, or if you prefer, whatever digital assistant you have on your phone.

A 38mm TPU Composite diaphragm drivers power these cans, but you won’t find Qualcomm’s aptX onboard. That’s no surprise at this price level. You do get Active Noise Canceling (up to 40db), and a quick on/off switch you can use to conserve battery when it’s quiet enough.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, you should be able to wander from your device without too much interference, though thicker walls will shorten than distance.

Wyze says it’s adding a new headphones section to its main mobile app to manage the device. You can preorder the $50 Wyze ANC Headphones today directly from the company’s site.