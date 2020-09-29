The Latest Giant Mouse Pad from SteelSeries is More Than Five Feet Wide

Giant mouse pads, also known as “desk mats,” are a love-it-or-hate-it category. But if you love it, then you want yours to be as big as it can be—covering your entire desk, if possible. SteelSeries is here for you: its new QcK and QcK Prism series of mouse pads comes in sizes as big as 63 x 31.5 inches.

The new larger mouse pads come in three different sizes, 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL, designed specifically to fit some of the most common desks from IKEA (a popular “battlestation” choice for gamers). They come in standard black or in RGB form, with a strip of LEDs around the edge powered by USB. Naturally you can customize the colors and animations for the latter.

All of them feature rubber undersides and “microweave cloth” for precision use with your mouse. You know, on the two square feet you’ll actually use your mouse on. These aren’t the biggest mouse pads we’ve ever seen, but they are the biggest from a major gaming manufacturer.

They don’t come cheap: for the standard QcK model prices are $50, $70, and $100 for the 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL sizes. If you want LEDs on the QcK Prism, they bump up to $100, $120, and $150, respectively.

Source: SteelSeries