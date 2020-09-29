Motorola’s Flippin’ Fast 5G Razr Goes on Sale October 2nd

Hello style, meet substance. Motorola’s latest take on the Razr foldable phone features a 48-megapixel camera and a 5G-ready Snapdragon 765G chip, providing marginally faster performance than its predecessor. The Razr Gen 2 launches October 2nd for the promotional price of $1,200 before climbing up to $1,400.

The new 5G Razr is nearly identical to its predecessor, aside from its rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, improved hinge, and upgraded specs. Still, the Razr’s spec improvements make it much more practical for the price. People who couldn’t justify spending $1,400 on the 4G Razr (which has a lackluster Snapdragon 710 chip) may feel more inclined to spend their money on a 5G phone.

That’s not to say that the Razr 5G is a top-performing device. Its specs are nearly identical to the $500 Motorola One 5G, and it still lacks the high-refresh display and wireless charging features that are common in mid-range and premium devices.

Yeah, you’re still paying a premium for style. But the Razr 5G isn’t unique in its problems. Other foldable devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Surface Duo, sport extreme price tags despite their mid-range processors and limited features. If you’re just happy that the Razr finally supports 5G, then visit Motorola’s website to buy the phone on October 2nd for its promotional price of $1,200.