The $249 Kwikset Halo Touch Allows Fingerprint and Remote App Unlocking

Kwikset’s new $249 Halo Touch fingerprint-enabled smart lock is now available to buy. The lock manufacturer first announced its new smart lock at CES earlier this year, and it allows you to skip pesky entry codes and simply scan your fingerprint in order to gain entry.

With the ability to program and store up to 100 fingerprints for 50 users, the Halo Touch is great for both small business and home use, allowing you to grant access to family, friends, and employees. The Wi-Fi enabled deadbolt can connect to home or business Wi-Fi networks and smartphones, and doesn’t require users to spring for additional gear, like a panel or hub, or pay for a recurring subscription service.

One quick scan lets you lock or unlock a door, though you can still use a traditional key if you need to. Integration with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa allows you to lock and unlock with just your voice, as well. You can also remotely monitor and control these locks anywhere with the Kwikset iOS and Android apps, which can also send you notifications of lock activity and let you review your lock history.

The Kwikset Halo Touch is available to buy starting today for $249. It comes in a variety of stylish finishes, like Venetian Bronze and Satin Nickel, and you can grab one of your own directly from Kwikset or from another major retailer like Amazon, Home Depot, or Lowe’s.