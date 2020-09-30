Satechi’s First GaN Charger Features 100W PD and Dual USB-C Ports

We’re all stuck at home, so why are we still using the less-than-great chargers that came with our devices? Satechi, the maker of popular mobile accessories, has announced a 100W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger with dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port. Combined, this one charger can handle all of your daily charging needs.
GaN chargers are physically smaller and more power-efficient compared to silicon-based bricks. Although Satechi’s charger isn’t the smallest on the market, it does output a serious amount of power not found on units chock full of USB-A ports. In fact, you could replace your Macbook Pro’s power supply, your iPad Pro’s power adaptor, and your iPhone’s power brick with Satechi’s GaN charger.
Using one of the Satechi charger’s two USB-C ports, you can charge a single device that is Power Delivery (PD) compatible at the maximum 100W speed. Plug in two USB-C cables and the power output will drop down to 60W and 30W. Add a USB-A cable and expect to get up to 12W of juice without affecting the two USB-C ports.
The 100W dual USB-C GaN charger is available now for $79.99 from Amazon and Satechi’s website. Save 20 percent by using the “GANPOWER” coupon code when purchasing the charger directly from Satechi’s website between now and October 2, 2020.
Satechi 100W USB-C PD Compact Wall Charger – Powerful GaN Tech – Compatible with 2020 MacBook Pro 16-inch, 2020 iPad Pro, 2020 iPad Air, 2020 MacBook Air, iPhone 11 Pro Max/11 Pro/11 (US)
Satechi's 100W PD GaN charger can charge your laptop, your phone, and any other accessory all at the same time.
$79.99
