Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers Get EA Play for Free November 10th

Man, the Xbox Series X launch just keeps getting better! Microsoft confirms that its Game Pass Ultimate and subscribers will gain access to EA Play on November 10th. Get ready to play over 60 EA games on launch day for no additional charge. Unfortunately, Game Pass PC subscribers won’t get EA Play until December.

Let’s see, what do you get with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription? For $15 a month, you get Microsoft’s library of free games on console and PC, an Xbox Live Gold membership, the xCloud mobile gaming service, and now over 60 titles through EA Play. Don’t forget that Microsoft just bought ZeniMax and Bethesda, adding a mess of incredible games to its service.

If you’re already paying for EA Play and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then your EA Play subscription will be canceled and converted into extra time on Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft’s conversion table is a bit confusing, but you can expect at least a month of Game Pass Ultimate if you have 50 or more days left on EA Play.

EA Play arrives on Game Pass Ultimate November 10th—the Xbox Series X launch day. Microsoft says that the service comes to Game Pass PC in December, although we don’t know a specific date yet. Also, PC gamers have to create an EA account and download the EA client in order to link their Game Pass PC and EA accounts together.