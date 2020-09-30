How to Watch the Google ‘Launch Night In’ Event at 11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET

It’s time for Google’s yearly hardware event, this time dubbed “Launch Night In.” One can only assume the event was originally planned to be an in-person evening event, but the ongoing pandemic prevented that from happening. And hey—it’s night somewhere, right?

But I digress. It’s all but confirmed that we’ll get all the details about the previously teased Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, along with the leaked-into-oblivion Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio speaker. There’s also a chance that Google has some other surprises up its sleeve…but probably not.

If you want to follow along with the event as it happens, you can watch on YouTube (or just hit play down below).

The event starts at 11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET today.