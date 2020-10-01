Deal Alert: Grab Aukey’s Beefy Wireless Charging Power Bank for $10 Off

What’s more convenient than wireless charging? Wireless charging you can take with you—no wall plug necessary. Aukey’s Wireless Portable Charger promises to do that, thanks to its 10W QI wireless charging capability married to a 20,000mAh battery. And you get it for about $10 less than usual right now, bringing the cost down to $35.41 when you use code NY7UX3UI .

A portable wireless charging pad is convenient enough on its own, but this battery goes a step further by adding a stand-mode. Pop out the kickstand, flip down the front plate, and you have an instant stand for your phone or other devices.

Best of all, it can charge most phones up to five times, whether you want to do it wirelessly or plug into the USB-C port for faster charging time. The deal doesn’t last long, so grab it while you can.